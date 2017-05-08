Lembit's baby girl delight

FORMER Montgomeryshire MP Lembit Opik is to become a father for the first time at the age of 52.

Mr Opik, who lost his seat in 2010, announced last week he and his 33-year-old Bulgarian lawyer partner, Sabina Vankova, are expecting a child – a girl.

The former politician thought he would never be able to have children after impaling himself on a tree as a child.

However when speaking to the County Times this week, he was delighted to announce the news, after meeting his partner at a party to celebrate Tim Farron’s appointment as Lib Dem leader in 2015.

He said: “I have managed to delay it long enough until I’m 52, so there are no excuses now.

“It was planned and I am very pleased about it. I was never quite sure if I was going to have any children.

“We both thought about it, and soon after we tried it happened.”

Mr Opik decided to keep the announcement of his partner’s due date under wraps, due to past experiences with former partners, weather presenter Sian Lloyd and Gabriela Irimia.

He added: “A couple of times, with Sian and Gabriella, we’ve lost a child and I wanted to make sure everything was okay before shouting about it.

“It feels like a death when something like that happens.

“With this, we were lucky, some people have to try for a long time, so I am so grateful this has happened.”

It comes after Mr Opik underwent two operations on his jaw, which was injured in a hang gliding accident.

“They were huge operations on my skull and jaw, and there was a lot of risk involved,” he added.

“But I am grateful to the NHS for the care that they gave me and now I am looking forward to my new life with my partner.”

Ahead of June’s snap election, Mr Opik, who lost his Lib Dem stronghold seat to Glyn Davies in 2010, believes Prime Minister Theresa May has played a clever game in calling the election.

He refused to predict the outcome, and said it only takes a scandal to rock a campaign.

He added: “I am glad I’m not standing because it is hard to have a family and be 100 per cent committed to parliament, and get everything done.

“Theresa May has been clever in calling this, hoping to increase the majority.

“But there can be unexpected things, it only takes one scandal or a heroics from someone to change the balance.”