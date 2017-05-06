Powys CC PR officer in lucky escape on road

A MOTORIST had a lucky escape from falling farm equipment when driving home through Llandrindod Wells on Thursday evening.

A lorry traveling in the opposite direction near the northern roundabout lost part of its load which fell onto his white Vauxhall Astra.

Police and fire services attended the scene on April 27 at approximately 5.15pm.

The driver was John Evans, the public relations officer of Powys County Council.

He said: “It’s not something you expect when you’re driving home from work on a Thursday.

“I was driving towards the roundabout and there was an articulated wagon carrying some part of silage cutting machinery.

“As I approached the wagon I could see it sliding across.

“I swerved to the left and it landed on the front right wing, then came down and hit the rear off-side of the wheel arch.

“The scariest thing was you could see it sliding and I knew there was no way of getting out of the way in time.

“Normally I car share with colleagues, luckily they weren’t with me.

“The Police and Fire were really helpful.

“A lot of people stopped to help, including Council Leader Barry Thomas who also gave me a lift home.”

The road was closed for clean up and reopened at 6.40pm that day.