Two arrested over metal thefts around Guilsfield

TWO people have been arrested and a vehicle seized in connection with the theft of scrap metal from the Guilsfield area.

The arrests were made on Friday, April 28.

Police have said “the summer months typically see a rise in theft of metal and tools.

“It is well known that a lot of thefts are spur of the moment and carried out by opportunist thieves.”

Dyfed Powys Police has issued advice to people to prevent this type of crime from happening.

They want people to take a few simple steps:

. Ensuring any valuables are locked away and out of sight even for short periods of time.

. Removing any means of transporting metal or tools away, such as wheelie bins and wheelbarrows.

. Ensuring fencing and gates are secure to prevent easy access to your property.

. Remove any means where possible intruders could gain access to your roof, such as water butts, wheelie bins, ladders and garden furniture.

. Lock away any tools that could be used to break into your property.

. Consider the use of motion detecting lighting systems.

. Consider marking property and taking photographs making note of serial, chassis and model numbers.

If you see anyone acting suspiciously in your local area please contact police on 101.