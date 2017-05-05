Olympic star opens new Aldi store in Welshpool

Olympic star Joanna Rowsell Shand officially opened Aldi’s new Welshpool store on Thursday.

One of the UK’s favourite supermarkets, Aldi, opened the doors to the store located on Mill Lane at 8am in front of crowds of customers, making it the 11th store across North and Mid Wales.

Representatives from the Open Door Family Centre were at the opening to receive a product donation of Mamia baby products and cupboard essentials from the store to support the community support they offer to residents in Welshpool.

Joanna, who won gold in the women’s team pursuit at Rio 2016, and whose parents live near Welshpool, said: “It was an honour to open the new Welshpool store this morning – I’m a huge fan of Aldi, especially its fantastic range of fruit and veg. I really enjoyed meeting staff and customers and I am sure the store will be a success.”

The Welshpool store offers customers Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers and Aldi’s famous Super 6 fruit and veg in store, as well as a wide variety of twice-weekly ‘Specialbuys’ every Thursday and Sunday from gardening equipment to electrical items.

Shoppers can now enjoy an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience at the new store, which stands at 1,254sqm and benefits from 91 free car parking spaces.

Aldi store manager, Karl Beck said: “We enjoyed celebrating the store opening with Joanna and customers this morning.

“I would like to thank them for their support.

“This new store will benefit shoppers in and around Welshpool, bringing our quality products to their door steps.”

“We are proud to have supported the Open Door Family Centre and look forward to meeting Montgomeryshire Youth Music in the coming weeks.”