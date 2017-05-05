Newtown man poured drinks over partners head and smashed glass

A Newtown man has admitted pouring drinks over his partner’s head and smashing the glasses on a wall during an argument.

Christopher Daniel Rogers, 26, of Springfields, Sarn, admitted two counts of assaulting Sophie Cottle, when he appeared on Tuesday at Welshpool Magistrates’ Court.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, told magistrates the pair had been in a relationship for a number of years, and had children together.

An argument took place, which spanned over April 13 and 14, when damage was caused to the house.

Rogers grabbed his partner’s phone off her and tried to force her finger onto the phone to get access to it.

He also admitted pouring two drinks over Miss Cottle, and smashing the glasses against the wall.

There was shouting and screaming, and at one point he pushed her down and put his foot on her neck.

Mrs Tench added the offence was in category one, and said a report from the probation service would be needed.

Robert Hanratty, defending, agreed a report was needed.

Magistrates adjourned the case to May 23 for a probation report.