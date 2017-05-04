Rhayader rejoice at return to the Huws Gray Alliance

RHAYADER Town will compete in the Huws Gray Alliance next season.

The club was crowned Spar Mid Wales League One champions a fortnight ago and received the trophy last weekend following a 1-0 win at runners-up Carno.

Carno finishing second ensures the Spar Mid Wales League will definitely provide a club to the Alliance next season with the Kites returning following a two year absence.

Joining Rhayader in the second tier will be Wrexham Area League side FC Queens Park after the Huws Gray Alliance accepted their groundshare at Lex Glyndwr’s Stansty Park.

However with Brickfield Rangers ending second the league will definitely be providing a club to join the second tier.

Meanwhile the Welsh Alliance champions Glantraeth have passed criteria and while doubts remain over their desire to make the step up the fact that either Llandudno Junction and Llangefni Town will likely end as runners-up means the North Wales coast league will also provide a club to be promoted.

With Rhyl and Airbus UK Broughton relegated from the Dafabet Welsh Premier the Huws Gray Alliance promises to be a highly competitive league next season.

However it means it is now all but certain that Llanfair United will join Mold Alexandra, Conwy Borough and Buckley Town in dropping to the third tier.

Rhayader Town spokesman Dai Davies said: “We completed the work that was needed which was to extend the dugouts and were confident we wouldwill pass the final inspection.”