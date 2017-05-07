Llanidloes baker gets 'dough' for eco-friendly delivery bike

BREAD lovers in Llanidloes have shown their support for a local artisan baker by raising the ‘dough’ for him to purchase an eco-friendly delivery bike.

Andy Wright started his micro-bakery, Andy’s Bread, from his home in 2010. Andy is passionate about local food and is a member of the Real Bread Campaign, which promotes bread made without the use of processing aids or any other artificial additives.

Since he began baking, demand for his bread has continued to grow and in 2013 Andy moved into the Old Mill Bar and started to produce on a bigger scale.

Over the last three years the popularity of the bread has increased further and Andy has now taken on his own unit at Parc Derwen Fawr in Llanidloes.

The new bakery is fitted with solar panels, and so as part of the re-launch Andy ran a kick-starter appeal to fund the purchase of an electric powered tricycle, so he can make deliveries around the town.

The campaign invited supporters to pledge varied amounts in return for ‘bread credit’ to spend at the bakery, pizza deliveries, bread making courses and tickets for the launch event.

Andy said: “We have just finished fundraising for the £2,000 needed for the bike.

“I was baking in the middle of Llanidloes but now we have moved half a mile out of town so I needed the bike to make deliveries.

“It has been specially made in Derbyshire, and we are collecting it soon. The bakery has solar panels so the bike fits in with that ethos and we try to use all local Welsh and organic ingredients.

“I would like to say a big thank you to all my loyal customers who have supported me over the years and I look forward to bringing more quality bread to the town.”