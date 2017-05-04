Tensions boil over in WSBK title battle

THE World Superbike Championship (WSBK) sparked into life in Assen last weekend.

The Dutch track hosted the fourth round of the WSBK which saw sparks fly between championship holder and current leader Jon Rea and Presteigne's Chaz Davies.

Davies was left incensed after being cut off by Rea during the last lap of qualifying, leading to angry gestures before a confrontation in the pits afterward.

Rea was penalised by being pushed down the grid for the opening race with Davies leading early on.

With three laps to go, Davies and Rea started yet another thrilling battle, with several lead changes, but the Welshman was eventually forced to retire during lap 20 due to an electrical problem with Ducati team-mate Marco Melandri instead claiming third behind Kawasaki's Rea and Tom Sykes.

Davies remained upbeat, saying “I got into my rhythm at the front and the pace was strong, especially in the early laps.

“It’s pretty disappointing to retire because, even without knowing how it would have turned out, I think it would have been a spicy last lap to watch.”

Davies went into race two with a point to prove as well as desperate to make inroads on Rea’s championship lead.

Starting respectively in tenth position, Davies fought his way through the traffic in the early laps, progressively climbing to the edge of the top five.

Davies eventually managed to break away and climb up to third position which he successfully defended until the finish line.

Davies said: “I enjoyed coming back through the field, but honestly it wasn’t easy and we rode a tough race.

“We simply didn’t have the ideal feeling, which we had both in race one. We lacked grip on the front and it felt a bit like riding on eggshells in the last 10 laps.

“We need to address why, either if it’s because of a setup issue or the strong winds, but it was important not to crash and bring home points, as I realized quite early that third place was the best we could do.

“Still, our goal is to win whenever it’s possible, and hopefully we’ll have another chance at Imola, which is a special place both for me and Ducati.”

However the weekend in Holland has dented Davies’ title bid with the Kawasaki pairing of Rea and Sykes now firmly establishing their lead at the top of the championship.

Davies will be confident of adding to his 111 points and making inroads into their lead in the fifth round at Imola in Italy on May 12-14.