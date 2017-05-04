Howells bids to sign off with Bulls victory

NICK Howells brings to an end his spell at the helm of Builth Wells on Saturday.

League leaders Bonymaen arrive at the Groe in the final game of the Swalec Division One West Central season with the Bulls already relegated to the lower tier next season.

However Howells has challenged his side to give him a winning send off.

“It will not be easy, Bomymaen are a top side in this division as they have shown all season,” said Howells. “They come up to Mid Wales as big favourites.

“However we have shown in glimpses what we are capable of and I have every confidence that we can match them on Saturday.

“It would be fantastic for supporters after the struggles we have had this season to end the campaign on a high and that is the challenge for us on Saturday.”

Howells will step aside following the game and will look to spend time with his family next season.

Though the Bulls favourite insisted he would not be going far and would keep his ties with the club by continuing to play a part in the junior coaching set-up.

“I have really enjoyed my time coaching Builth, it’s a great club and a wonderful set-up,” said Howells. “I just felt it would be better to stand aside and give someone else a go now.

“The club has enjoyed success in division two before and of course won the title and promotion a few years back.

“Hopefully the club can repeat such success in the near future and when the winning habit returns we will see Builth Wells once again back in division one.

“It is a tough league and we have found it to be very unforgiving but it is the league and level we aspire at Builth.

“As for myself I intend to keep my close ties with the club and would certainly hope to return in some capacity in the future.”