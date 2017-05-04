Evans and Pryce in battle for honours

ELFYN Evans played his part in a thrilling Rally Argentina last weekend, the fifth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The Dolgellau rally ace went toe to toe with Belgian driver Thierry Neuville who won the race by 0.7 seconds, the third closest finish in WRC history.

Ford privateer Evans led the gravel rally for long spells but paid the price when he clipped a bridge on the last stage with Neuville capitalising by taking glory for Hyundai.

Both drivers threw caution to the wind on the rough mountain tracks, and early split times showed Evans more than three seconds ahead until Neuville swooped for victory at the death.

Evans said: “I’m gutted to lose by such a fine margin after so many issues. I hit a bridge and that was probably the difference. It’s difficult to take after holding such a big lead, but part of it is my own doing and I need to come back stronger to win in the future.”

Ott Tänak’s patient strategy paid off to finish third in another Fiesta while champion Sébastien Ogier made it three M-Sport World Rally Team cars in the top four.

The WRC championship continues with round six, the Vodafone Rally de Portugal based near Porto, on May 18-21.

Meanwhile Osian Pryce was also embroiled in a heated battle before ending second in the Pirelli International Rally in Carlisle in the second round of the Prestone British Rally Championship (BRC).

Aberangell-based Spencer Sport ace Pryce was joined by Llanfyllin’s Dale Furniss in going up against CA1 Sport’s Fredrik Ahlin and Torstein Eriksen over 100 miles of gravel and forestry stages after fellow Mid Wales driver Tom Cave of Aberdovey retired his Hyundai on the opening day due to suspension problems.

Pryce eroded Ahlin’s 20 second lead to 4.6 seconds with just two stages remaining before the Scandinavian driver capitalised on Pryce's broken handbrake to take victory in the final stage, prevailing by 39 seconds.

Pryce said: “We did the last two stages with no handbrake so we really struggled in the chicanes.

“I’m just a little bit disappointed because we could have really pushed for that first place. That’s just how it is. There’s positives in the pace and this is good points for the championship.

“It looks like it will be a good battle between Fredrik and I. We’ll come back on the next one and try to be in contention again.”