Trewern brothers shine in major championships

THE Jones brothers of Trewern continue to make waves in the world of competitive swimming.

Dan, a member of the Welsh national squad and potential talent for the Commonwealth Games in Australia next year and Olympic Games in 2020, enjoyed a fine weekend at the British Championships in Sheffield.

Meanwhile younger brother Morgan was crowned Welsh under 17s 50m and 100m backstroke champion at the Welsh Championships in Swansea.

Dan posted two new PBs in Sheffield to reach the finals where he would claim a further two PBs enroute to bronze in the 200m freestyle and fifth in the 100m freestyle.

Meanwhile Oswestry Otter, Morgan, a member of the Welsh Youth Commonwealth Potential squad, underlined his pedigree with 11 PBs set during the Welsh Championships.

As well as two national under 17s titles the teenager also claimed a silver in the 100m butterfly and bronze in the 50m fly to boost his hopes of selection for the British Nationals in July where his older brother Dan is also expected to be competing.

Dan is sponsored by Welshpool-based Rikki Lloyd Butchers and Rambo & Chris Best Kebab whose backing has continued to help his career.