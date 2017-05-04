Robins ready for Citizenship test

NEWTOWN travel to Nantporth on Saturday for a do or die battle against Bangor City (2.30).

The Robins head north to the site of last week’s JD Welsh Cup final hoping to emulate underdogs Bala Town in upsetting the odds against the hosts with a place in the Europa League play-off final at stake.

Club secretary Owen Durbridge described the match as the “biggest game of the season so far” as he hoped the final would represent the apex of the campaign.

“It’s a big game and we make the trip as underdogs,” said Durbridge. “Bangor are hosts and will be favourites after the season they have had but we have the momentum.”

Newtown are unbeaten in 2017 and topped the play off conference by a canter.

However Durbridge acknowledged the Citizens form had been affected by their numerous change in managers this season with the club now on their third of the season in caretaker Gary Taylor-Fletcher.

The Citizens still managed to secure a fourth place finish and stunned TNS 3-0 last month.

“We have momentum following a great 2017 and showed in our last league game of the season against Aberystwyth that we are a side in form at the moment,” said Durbridge.

The Robins make the trip to the North Wales coast without league top scorer Jason Oswell who is in Uganda as part of his training to become a physiotherapist.

Despite accepting the Robins would miss their talisman, Durbridge insisted the goals were still in the squad.

“Nick Rushton has been fantastic since his arrival in January and we all know Luke Boundford and Neil Mitchell can score against anyone in this league,” said Durbridge. “If we play as well as we did against Aberystwyth then we have a good chance.

“However on the day it will be about who takes their chances and who does not.

Newtown are inspired by memories of their last European adventure two years ago when victory over Malta’s Valletta was followed by defeat against Copenhagen.

“It would be fantastic for the club to get back into Europe,” said Durbridge. “Like every club in the continent, Europe is where we want to be.

“It would obviously be a great boost to the club’s finances as well but even should we qualify we would not be splashing the cash as we must always look ahead.”