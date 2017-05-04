Llanfair in schools final

LLANFAIR Caereinion High School carry the hopes of the region into the Welsh Schools Cup girls under 13s final in Oswestry on Saturday.

The side will be cheered on by a large and vociferous travelling support from Llanfair in their efforts to overcome Caerphilly-based Cwm Rhymni with the match kicking-off at 4pm.

TNS’ Park Hall stadium will host eight national school’s cup finals over two days with the girls under 13s final representing the last action of the opening day.

Llanfair progressed through the regional group, beating Llanfyllin and Welshpool while drawing with Llanidloes.

Llanfair beat Rhyl in the last 16 with a derby victory at Welshpool in the quarter-finals followed by a thrilling 4-3 semi-final win at home to Llangefni last month.