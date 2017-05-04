Bettws and Rovers look to future reformation

BETTWS Football Club could yet be resurrected.

Officials of the now defunct club have confirmed their plans to retain funds and playing equipment in the hope the club will be “resurrected in the not to distant future.”

The club folded last summer having been a mainstay in the Montgomeryshire League for four decades and led to a short spell in the Mid Wales League until folding last summer.

Meanwhile it is also hoped the long running saga involving the pass over of Newtown’s Riverside pitches from county to town council control will soon be over with hopes high Newtown Rovers would then use the Vaynor pitch to reform.

The Vaynor based club enjoyed a successful debut season in the Montgomeryshire League, winning the Tanners Town Cup and promotion to the top tier before folding early into the current season.