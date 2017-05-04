Berriew to become hub

BERRIEW Football Club hopes to become a hub for girls football in the future.

The progressive Talbot Field Field club already have thriving girls sections at under 10, 12 and 14 level and will be entering an under 16s side in next season’s Powys Girls League.

Now coach Paul Inns hopes the club can become a hub of the female game across Central Wales.

Inns said: “Both myself, and Kelly Midmore, head of girls football at Berriew, are on the CWFA Working Party looking at how to grow the girls game in Central Wales.

“We already have qualified coaches for our teams but need more if we want to continue to expand and provide football opportunities.

“Coaches would be required to complete a one day football leaders course and an evening’s First Aid.

“As a UEFA B licence coach I provide mentoring as coaches aren’t expected to start coaching from day one while the club will also funds the courses and coaches kit.”