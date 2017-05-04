Saints boss has no final complaints

TNS got what they deserved according to boss Craig Harrison has their hopes of a triple treble were dashed by a late Bala Town fightback.

Harrison watched his side go 1-0 up through Greg Draper, which put them well on their way to a fourth consecutive Welsh Cup victory.

However Jordan Evans struck, before Kieran Smith headed home to break Saints hearts.

But Harrison had no complaints at the final whistle, and admitted he was devastated the Saints couldn’t add to their historic trophy haul.

He said: “It is a bitter pill to swallow but personally, as hard as it is today, we got what we deserved, we didn’t deserve to win the game.

“We started really well, then after the goal we had a good spell, but we didn’t dominate the game enough.

“Their goalkeeper was man of the match, and we had three or four good chances.

“I’m devastated, it is a horrible feeling, but for whatever reason it has not turned out as we wanted to.

“Maybe it was a bridge too far.”

Despite the defeat at Bangor City’s stadium on Sunday, Harrison said people can’t forget what his side have done this season, and the records they have broken along the way.

He said: “It was a kick in the teeth to lose with five minutes to go.

“But the commitment to the club is fantastic, I don’t want to take anything away from the players we’ve had an unbelievable season.

“We’ve done well in Europe, won 27 games in a row, won the league cup, Welsh Premier League, had a record amount of points and scored 101 goals.

“Today we’re devastated it hasn’t turned out how we wanted.”

After almost 12 months in training, the Saints have now been given a well deserved break.

But it won’t be long before their back in pre-season training for Europe, and Harrison wants to banish the memories of Sunday’s defeat quickly.

Harrison added: “They’ve got three deserved weeks off, because they’ve been unbelievable, and worked fantastic for 11 months and one week.

“We’ll be back on May 22 and will go again.

“I want to make sure we tomorrow I will be working even harder as I can to make us a better team for next season. ”