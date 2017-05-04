Kites soar to lift the league trophy

Spar Mid Wales League One

RHAYADER Town celebrated the Spar Mid Wales League One title with a 1-0 win at runners-up Carno.

With the title and promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance already secured the Red Kites underlined their dominance with a hard-fought win at Ty Brith secured courtesy of a solitary penalty from Tom Bethell.

Both sides fielded several fringe players ahead of their end of season cup commitments with Rhayader guilty of spurning several chances in the first-half with Ifan Burrell failing to capitalise.

Carno chances were limited with Peter Rees lobbing wide of target in their best first-half opening.

The match was decided with 20 minutes remaining when home defender Drew Reynolds bringing down Burrell with Bethell converting the spot-kick.

Just a minute later Carno were reduced to 10 men with the dismissal of Steve Jones but despite their numerical disadvantage the hosts almost snatched a late leveller when Jordan Jones’ volley forced goalkeeper Lee Harley into action.

Llanrhaeadr maintained fourth spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Radnor Valley.

Goalkeeper Harri Matthews played his part for the hosts with his first-half penalty save providing Llanrhaeadr with the springboard for victory which goals from Marc Griffiths, Iwan Matthews and Kieran Evans secured.

Llanidloes Town travel to Llanrhaeadr on Saturday with a fourth place finish the promised prize for the victors after the Daffodils made light work of Machynlleth in a 3-0 victory at Victoria Avenue.

Goals from Harri Clarke, Joe Evans and Gareth Owen ensured the spoils for the Daffodils who have been one of the league’s form teams since the turn of the year.

Meanwhile Llandrindod Wells signed off their season with a 5-2 win at home to Bow Street.

Kieran McCarley starred with a brace while Darren Murphy, Kejan Foryszewski and Elliot Williams completed the Spamen’s scoring while Dean Evans and Tom Evans replied for Street.

Elsewhere relegated Montgomery Town celebrated a 3-0 win at home to next to bottom Tywyn Bryncrug.

Dewi Hughes celebrated a rare headed goal to break the deadlock while further goals from Alec Jones and Tony Meredith earned the Canaries a welcome victory.

Knighton Town ended their campaign on a high with a 1-0 win at Llanrhaeadr on Sunday with a solitary Connor Bird volley securing the Robins a top six finish.