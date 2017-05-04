Castle’s Kings are crowned champs

JT Hughes Monty Lge

BISHOPS Castle lifted the Mitsubishi Division Two title with a 5-3 victory at Carno Reserves on Thursday night.

Player-manager Dan Dawson was joined on the scoresheet by Martyn Ziemann, Tom Pope, Jack Mellor and Mark Griffiths as Castle were crowned champions.

Richie Evans netted twice in reply for the hosts with Kris Williams also on target to keep the Greens in contention.

Elsewhere goals from Jack Weaver and Dan Green earned Abermule Reserves the spoils in a 2-1 win at Waterloo Rovers Reserves who replied through Luke Evans.

Both Castle and Mule were back in action on Saturday with the champions routing Llanfechain 9-0.

Griffiths led the thrashing with a hat-trick with Dawson, Scott Mills, Sam Naden, Matty Owen, George Mellor and Kieron Mulloch completing the rout.

Meanwhile Steff Rowlands struck twice as Abermule Reserves returned from Trefonen 5-3 victors.

Nick Mumby, Jake Andrews and an own goal completed Mule’s tally while the border hosts hit back through Ricky Harris, Tom Rogers and Andy Garmston.

Meanwhile Llanfyllin Town ensured Waterloo Rovers a Honda Division One title hang over in a 3-1 win at Cae Llwyn.

Luke Evans struck for the newly crowned champions while Khyam Whyton, Steve Morris and Matthew Evans clinched victory for Russell Jones’ men.

Meanwhile Caersws Reserves booked a date in the final of the Robins Montgomeryshire League Cup with a 3-1 win over Meifod at Newtown’s Latham Park.

Goals from Harry Jellett, Gareth Jones and Luke Evans clinched the Bluebirds a final date while Hywel Bennett netted a consolation goal for the Kings.

Elsewhere Sam Davies led Berriew Reserves to a 5-1 win at Guilsfield Reserves in the second round of the Mid Wales Trophies Consolation Cup.

Davies completed a hat-trick while Josh Gethin and Rhydian Morris goals ensured Jon Lloyd’s strike was consolation.