Blaze at Llanfair garage

Three fire crews were called to Llanfair Caereinion last Thursday, April 27, when a portable office at Brookside Garage on Watergate Street went up in flames.

Brian Jones, who owns the garage, was working nearby when the fire began at around 12pm.

He said: “We were grinding, so there was a bit of sawdust which seems to have caught fire.

“It wasn’t part of the garage, it was a portable office at the top of the site. The building was empty at the time and no-one was injured.

“There were three fire engines, police and ambulances. They put it out in no time at all. It was a major fire,” said Mr Jones.

A fire service spokesperson said crews from Llanfair Caereinion, Welshpool and Llanfyllin were called to the incident and were on site until 2.30pm.

Dyfed Powys Police confirmed the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Picture: Phil Blagg (PB168-18)