Year ban for Welshpool drink driver

A WELSHPOOL man has been disqualified after admitting drink driving.

Two people contacted police after they saw Gary Oswald Christopher Cadwallader driving in Welshpool on April 1.

Police attended his home and he gave a positive breath test.

At Welshpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, he admitted drink driving.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said just before 2am a report that the defendant was driving a car while under the influence of alcohol, was made to the police.

They attended his home address, and the officers could smell alcohol on his breath and his speech was slurred.

He gave a positive breath test of 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

In interview, Cadwallader said one of the witnesses who saw him was lying and had issues with him.

The other, a taxi driver, was not known to him.

Cadwallader, aged 26, of Gungrog Hill, Welshpool, represented himself in court.

He said he understands what he did was wrong and said despite denying it to begin with, he went to police two days later to admit his guilt.

He said he was prepared for punishment, but losing his licence would cause him problems in picking up his children.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and will have to take a drink driver’s rehabilitation course.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £120 fine and a £30 victim surcharge.