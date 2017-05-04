Fraudster jailed for six years after failing to pay back victims he scammed out of £1.5 million

A struck off solicitor turned tax consultant who fiddled clients to the tune of almost £1.5 million has been jailed for six years after failing to pay back victims.

David Vaughan Jones was a founder member of the Evangelical Church in Newtown where he was regarded as a “pillar of the community”.

Friends, fellow church goers and others trusted him with their money – but they never saw it again.

In October of last year, on the second day of his trial, he changed his pleas and admitted theft and fraud charges.

At that stage Judge Niclas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court, gave Jones “a remarkable chance” and deferred sentence for him to put “his money where his mouth is” and repay those who lost their savings.

Jones claimed that the money was held in the Channel Islands and that he could compensate everyone.

But the court heard on Tuesday how despite asking for details of the bank accounts of his victims so that money could be repaid – not a penny had been handed over.

Judge Parry this week said that the only conclusion he could come to was that the funds did not exist.

“The reality is that over a period in excess of 20 years you were responsible for thefts and frauds from 12 victims – amounting to nearly £1.5 million,” the judge said.

A former solicitor, Jones had made appearances before the Solicitors’ Disciplinary Tribunal on three occasions for using clients’ money for his own purposes and for providing false information under financial regulations.

He was suspended and eventually struck off and he was branded as “a dishonest man who was a stranger to the truth”.

Now, 26 years later, it had proved to be an accurate description, he said.

He had set himself up as a tax consultant and persuaded people to part with significant sums of cash.

“You relied upon your standing in the community and on long standing friendships.

“You were a founder member of the Evangelical Church in Newtown and a significant number of people came to know you through the church,” the judge told him.

He had betrayed people who considered him to be a trusted friend and church member.

It was sophisticated, there were a number of victims and it had gone on for some time.

In many cases he preyed upon his victims’ vulnerabilities – and some had parted with savings at a time of bereavement.

Judge Parry said he had read impact statements from victims who were seriously ill and unable to manage their day to day expenses; victims who were unable to pay off mortgages, victims whose health had been harmed by the stress of it all and families unable to pay nursing home fees.

“Decent people felt utterly betrayed and astonished at the level of your deception.

“You made one broken promise after another,” the judge told him.

He had claimed he could repay the money, had been given every opportunity to do so, but the judge said he could only conclude that the money did not exist.

Jones, of Crabtrees, Leighton, Welshpool, admitted 24 of the 39 charges originally brought against him.

James Davis, prosecuting, said that the total amount involved was £1,495,000 although one victim had obtained £98,384 following civil proceedings.

He said that there had recently been “a flurry of activity” when the defendant had asked for details of where the money should be paid.

The prosecution had asked him the source of such money but he had not replied.

Defending barrister Jeremy Lasker said that it was still his client’s contention that the funds were available and since the last hearing he had been to the Channel Islands on five occasions.

But he blamed other unscrupulous people for failing to obtain the money.

He said Jones now accepted that it had to be prison but he asked the judge to consider his age and health.

A Proceeds of Crime investigation will now take place.