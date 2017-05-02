Police continue search for wanted Newtown man

Police are continuing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man from the Newtown area.

Ashley Scott Mansell/Cunliffe, 28, is wanted for breach of Crown Court bail conditions, and it is believed he may be in the Montgomeryshire area.

Since their first appeal, police have received useful information from the public and have thanked them for their assistance so far.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.