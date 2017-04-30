Llanwrtyd addict stole from pub

A heroin addict let himself into the store room of a pub and stole groceries, a dog bed and a washing basket, a court heard.

Jonathan Rene Barclay Reynolds, 33, admitted burglary from the Stonecroft Inn, Llanwrtyd Wells, at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a door frame in a block of flats relating to the same day, January 28.

The court heard that Reynolds, of Llanwrtyd Wells, had been banned from the pub at the time of the incident.

Stephen Davies, prosecuting, said the landlady was informed by a customer that Reynolds had entered the pub and gone through to the store room.

She went to investigate and found him with six bottles of spirits, said Mr Davies. She attempted to take them off him, causing one of the bottles to smash. She took the other bottles back, and Reynolds left the pub.

Later, when the landlady went to lock up, she noticed groceries were missing from the fridge as well as a dog bed and a washing basket.

On the same night, police were called to Britannia House, a block of flats, where Reynolds was found wearing a long black leather jacket and a gas mask. He had damaged a door, which later cost £40 to repair.

When interviewed, Reynolds denied he was going to steal the bottles from the pub, and denied stealing the other items. He also denied causing the damage to the door at the flats.

Owain Jones, for Reynolds, said: “He has been misusing heavy drugs. This incident took place in January and since then he has been to France on a detox course and is now off these hard drugs. He was taking heroin and valium.

“On the day of the incident he was intoxicated with alcohol as well.”

He said Reynolds had little recollection of the incidents, but now admitted them.

Reynolds was ordered to pay two £120 fines, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge. He was also told to pay £50 compensation to the pub and £40 compensation to the owner of the flats.