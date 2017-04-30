Powys roads slated by resident

A man who said he suffered £100 damage to his car from a pothole has slammed the local authority for the state of the county’s roads.

Mark Jackson, who lives near Llanfyllin, hit a pothole on the way down Red Bank in Welshpool.

He suffered damage to his tyre and went to a local garage, where mechanics pointed out a bulge in the tyre suffered from a further pot hole on the road.

Discovering the hole was two inches deep, Mr Jackson contacted the council for compensation but during the ensuing wrangle he was never paid out.

Mark said: “The insurance company said they would never pay out, did all this research, said they would defend PCC if it went to court.

“It is not about the money, I’m not too bothered, it is about the principle of paying for this and the roads being so bad.

“The time and money they spent on researching things, they could have paid me out and had it done with.

“I went back and even measured the holes and they were two inches deep.”

The last month has seen PCC busy on the roads across Powys, running repairs, which at times have caused major tailbacks.

But Mark has argued not enough is being done and believes if nothing is done, something could end in a serious accident.

He added: “When they said I had a bulge in the tyre and if something else had happened there could have been an accident or death.

“And if something is not done, this could be a possibility.”

Powys County Council Head of Highways, Nigel Brinn said: “We inspect all our adopted highway network on a routine basis. Any area of road or pavement which we think might be an imminent danger to road users or pedestrians is noted and a repair arranged.

“The county has the largest road network in Wales and will be investing an additional £12 million in our road infrastructure over the next three financial years as part of the council’s capital strategy.

“We acknowledge that there are still significant challenges ahead with an overall maintenance backlog estimated at £57 million across the network and a reducing revenue budget.

“The additional capital investment will be targeted and prioritised to maximise its effectiveness, but it is inevitable that the overall road condition will continue to deteriorate albeit at a reduced rate.”