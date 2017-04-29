Sisters run 10k memory of woman murdered near Machynlleth

SISTERS of a woman killed by her ex-partner in Machynlleth will run the Leeds 10K in aid of the Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre.

On April 10 last year, Llanwrin, near Machynlleth was left in shock when Tracy Cockrell, from Rotherham, was killed by her ex-partner Nigel McGrath.

Tracy had moved to a remote farmhouse with an elderly couple in December for a fresh start.

But after the relationship between her and McGrath ended, he killed her and took his own life.

An inquest was heard into the deaths at Welshpool Magistrates Court in December 2016.

Now her sisters Sharron Rogers and Cheryl Onions, from Yorkshire, are running the Asda Foundation Leeds 10K, on July 9, in her memory.

“Tracy was fun loving, the life and soul of the party,” said Sharron.

“Her death has left a hole in our heart which can never be filled.”

“We were left devastated when Tracy was murdered by her jealous ex-partner,” added Cheryl.

“Sharron and I want to stop other families going through the same thing as ours so we are running to not only raise funds, but to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

“We want to show people there is help out there; you don’t have to be alone,” Sharon said

“We have lost a sister, but she will always be with us, so please help if you can ever penny counts.”

The sisters will be raising money for a cause to help victims of domestic abuse in Montgomeryshire.

They will run for the Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre, who covers North Powys, supporting men, women and their children experiencing domestic abuse.

Jane Stephens the Team Leader for the charity said, “Domestic abuse can affect anyone and it is crucial that we raise awareness of services available, especially in rural locations.

“We were exceptionally pleased to hear Sharron and Cheryl had chosen us as their charity and wish them the very best of luck.”

If you would like to donate go to the Facebook page @RunningForTracy or contact Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre.

If you, or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse call Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre on 01686 629114 or the Live Fear Free Helpline on 080880 10800.