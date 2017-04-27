Pyramid reform call from Red Kites

A map of the three area FAs with leagues at level three. While Mid Wales and North West Wales cover a large area, The Wrexham League covers a small area of the North East Wales FA.

RHAYADER Town have called for review of the Welsh football pyramid upon their Spar Mid Wales League One title triumph.

The Red Kites can look forward to competing in the Huws Gray Alliance again next season after passing their second and final ground inspection this week.

However the club has echoed growing sentiments in the region that Mid Wales warrants its own league at level two.

Discontent over the current pyramid has grown in recent years, particularly as the Mid Wales League encompasses more than 80 miles between its members at level three and four.

In comparison North Wales has two leagues at level three, the Welsh Alliance League and Wrexham League.

However the Wrexham League covers a fraction of the distance covered by the Mid Wales League with its longest distance between clubs just 35 miles.

Many supporters have called for a structural review leading to North Wales having one league at level three and an end the geographic anomaly between the regions.

Such sentiments have only heightened as clubs from the Wrexham League have sought to ground share in order to meet Huws Gray Alliance criteria rather than develop their own facilities as Mid Wales clubs have in order to step up.

A spokesman for Rhayader Town Football Club said: “On behalf of Rhayader Town Football Club, thanks to all our league opponents, clubs, officials and all supporters in what has been a great league campaign.

“It is not over yet and more silverware is up for grabs.

“Our only wish is that the Football Association of Wales (FAW) see sense and grand Mid Wales tier two status.

“Having been to all grounds this year, Mid Wales is more than capable of meeting the criteria to sustain a 16 club league which would be on par, if not better, than the other second tier leagues.”