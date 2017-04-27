Davies targets podium in bid to keep WSBK title bid alive

CHAZ Davies heads to Holland for the fourth round of the World Superbike (WSBK) Championship this weekend.

The Aruba.it Racing-Ducati rider will look to build on the success enjoyed at Aragon in Spain in the previous round when gains were made on early season leader Jon Rea of Kawasaki.

Davies arrives in Holland with confidence after his first win of the season in Spain and positive testing while also boosted by a fine record at Assen.

The Presteigne ace has taken three podiums on the track in his career with Ducati and hopes to add two more this weekend in his bid to catch up with Rea.

After three rounds, Davies stands second in the championship with 95 points, 50 behind Rea and just four clear of Kawasaki’s Tom Skyes.

Davies said: “I’m looking forward to this weekend, especially as I think we’ve made some good improvements in the post-race tests at Aragon.

“It’s going to be another opportunity to evaluate the parts that we’ve introduced and seemed to work really well in Spain. Assen is a completely different circuit so it will be a good test, but anyway I’m confident we’ve made another step forward.

“I’ve had pretty good results at Assen, in the past couple of years. We had a good pace in dry conditions but the weather is always a question mark and last year we made a strategic mistake in flag-to-flag conditions, but we learned from it so we’re keen to pick up from where we left off at Aragon.”