Powell pockets bronze

NATALIE Powell celebrated a bronze medal in the European Judo Championships in Poland last week.

The Builth Wells ace represented Great Britain in the women’s under 78kg category and claimed bronze with 90 seconds of her medal match, throwing Holland’s Karen Stevenson for ippon.

The bronze medal followed Powell’s semi-final defeat to Dutch fighter Guusje Steenhuise which denied her a chance of gold but ensured herself on the podium for a second successive year.

Powell said: “It felt good to get back on the mat and compete. My preparation has not been great due to injury but I am pleased to get on the rostrum and deliver a good performance.”

“I feel I’ve got a lot to work on and develop in the coming months but I’m excited for the challenges ahead. I will be concentrating now on the World Championships in August.”

Meanwhile Irfon Valley Judo Club, where Powell first learned her trade, has hailed the progress of Wyn Williams following the awarding of the Ken Webber Trophy for Outstanding Young Referee at the British Schools Judo Championship in Sheffield.

Williams also received his national C award in recognition of his continued development as a match official.