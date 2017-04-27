Golden boy Davies seals Welsh vest

ANDREW Davies celebrated a weekend to remember after securing his place in the Welsh squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 36 year old from Newtown was one of the Welsh success stories in Sunday’s London Marathon, crossing the line in 16th place overall and third British athlete home.

Davies’ time of 2:15:11 was not enough to secure a place in the IAAF World Athletics Championships with the honour going to compatriot Joshua Griffiths of Swansea Harriers who broke a 21 year Welsh record with a time of 2:10:35.

However both will be on the plane for the Gold Coast next year as it was confirmed both had achieved qualification times.

It will be Davies’ second consecutive Commonwealth Games having also represented his country in Glasgow three years ago.

Davies was delighted with a new personal best time and expressed his gratitude to his club Stockport Harriers, coach Steve Vernon and to Welsh Athletics.

Davies is from a family of sports stars with his father Ed and older brother Tim both well known long distance runners while sister Jacqui is an ex-Wales women’s hockey international.

Davies, a sports lecturer at Newtown’s Neath Port Talbot College campus, was hailed by his colleagues.

Keith Booker, deputy chief executive of the NPTC group, said: “We are all enormously proud of Andrew’s amazing achievement

“Andrew’s dedication to training and focus on his goal is a great example to set for our students and he has done this along with continuing with his responsibilities as a sports lecturer at Newtown College.

“We wish him well for selection to represent Wales in Australia for the Commonwealth Games.”