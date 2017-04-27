It's a fine life for Rovers as Oliver takes centre stage

OLIVER Davies was the hero as Waterloo Rovers were crowned J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One champions on Tuesday.

Davies struck twice while a Chris Hughes strike settled the outcome as Rovers prevailed 3-1 winners to start a night of celebration for the Welshpool club.

It meant the end of Meifod’s season long title bid despite overcoming derby rivals Llanrhaeadr Reserves 3-2 at Tanllan.

Goals from Arwyn Richards, Hywel Bennett and Phil Hughes cancelled replies from Sam Sefton and Mike Roberts as the Kings took the derby spoils.

Llanfair United Reserves eased to a 5-1 win at home to Morda United with two goals from Josh Astley and efforts from Ashley Williams, Toby Evans and Callum Foulkes ensuring Jamie Evans’ reply was consolation.

Honours ended even at Clos Mytton where Guilsfield Reserves were held to a 3-3 draw by Berriew Reserves.

Phil Turnbull netted twice for the hosts while Chris Cathrall also struck while the visiting Rhiewsiders claimed a point thanks to goals from Sam Davies, Rhydian Morris and an own goal.

Mitsubishi Division Two champions Bishops Castle Town were handed a fright before prevailing 4-3 winners at home to Kerry Reserves.

Martyn Ziemann struck twice for Castle with Toby Siviter and Kieran Mulloch completing their tally while a Luke Mumford double and Darryl McWatt effort kept Kerry in contention.

Trewern rubber stamped a runners-up finish following a 2-1 win at home to Newtown Wanderers with goals from Charlie Proctor and Jake Mann canceling Aron James’ strike.

Meanwhile Llanymynech made light work of Carno Reserves on the second round of the Mid Wales Trophies Consolation Cup.

Sam Roberts starred with a brace while Lee Rogers, Callum Whyte, Mike Edwards and Lewis Williams goals completed a 6-0 victory.