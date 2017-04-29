Welshpool councillor's concern over litter 'name and shame' row

A town councillor has disassociated himself from a move to ‘name and shame’ fly tippers in Welshpool.

Last week, Welshpool Town Council began naming people through information found in fly tipped rubbish bags.

But Cllr Brendan McWhinnie, who did not vote on the motion when it was discussed in a meeting, has attacked the move.

He said he has been contacted by a number of concerned residents about the move.

He said: “Despite applauding the council and the clerk for a lot of the work they do, I cannot associate myself with what they are doing on this.

“I do not agree with going into the bags, finding information and naming and shaming people.

“It is a multi agency task to do things like this, it needs to be robust.

“I wasn’t at the meeting where it was voted on, but I would have strongly opposed this.

“Things like data protection come into this, what happens with the information found.

“I am not against measures to clean up fly tipping, but I don’t agree with this.”

Clerk Robert Robinson has previously stated legal advice has been sought on the matter, and a number of people have now been publicly named by the council.

Cllr McWhinnie, who is standing down at the next election, advised the council to proceed with caution.

He added: “It came from a democratic process and I have to respect that.

“But this has to be a police or a local authority matter.

“I urge the council to proceed with caution on the matter, and I am not getting away from the fact that the council does excellent work and is a forward thinking council.

“I know legal advice has been sought, but even legal advice can be open to interpretation.”