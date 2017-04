KEITH Beddoes came out of retirement to don the orange shirt of home village club Trewern last week.

The 60 year old joined sons Scott and Joe in the Tigers line-up which overcame Llanfechain 5-0 in Mitsubishi Division Two of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire.

Beddoes is a well known figure in Mid Wales football having represented Wales schoolboys at under 15s level.

During his long playing career Beddoes also represented Wrexham, Oswestry Town, Welshpool Town, Berriew and Montgomery Town.