Trophies to tour Wales

THE UEFA Champions League is coming to Powys next week.

As part of the build-up to the final in Cardiff on June 3, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed both the UEFA Champion’s League Trophy and UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy will your Wales.

The tour will take in 20 venues the length and breadth of Wales and began in Aberystwyth last weekend when participants of the Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) junior inter league finals had the chance to see both.

On Wednesday, May 3 the tour arrives at Welshpool High School from 11am-2pm before Newtown Football Club hosts the tour from 9-11am on Saturday, May 6.