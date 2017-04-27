Rushton revels as Robins sink Aber

THE Robins went on a goal scoring spree in their final game of the Dafabet Welsh Premier League, destroying a sorry Aberystwyth Town at Latham Park in the most one sided Mid Wales derby in decades.

Newtown looked dangerous throughout the first half, capitalising on some sloppy Aberystwyth defending with Nick Rushton, Ryan Kershaw and Steffan Edwards all finding the net to kill the match as a contest by half-time.

Showing some aggression in the second half the Seasiders had several shots on goal, but a late score could not save them from the unstoppable Robins.

Rushton, who went on to claim a hat-trick, nodded home a cross from Luke Boundford to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

An incisive pass from Neil Mitchell set up a run by Edwards to slot past goalkeeper Chris Mullock just four minutes later.

The Robins were in a frenzy as only three minutes later a Kieran Mills-Evans released Ryan Kershaw to calmly slot beyond the despairing the dive of Mullock.

Looking desperate, a 30 yard punt from Malcolm Melvin in the 34th minute gave the travelling Seasiders support little to cheer.

The Robins kept up the pressure to the half-time whistle with Boundford testing Mullock while a chip by Boundford went just over the bar.

The Seasiders enjoyed their best spell of the game after the break and could have reduced the arrears only for David Jones to pull off a stunning one handed save to tip Luke Borrelli’s close range effort over the bar.

Newtown resumed control with a fourth goal when Boundford directed a rebound from a Jamie Price strike into an empty net on 52 minutes.

Newtown continued to pull apart the outclassed Seasiders at will with their free running and passing game leaving the visitors second best all over the park.

A free kick by Price in the 67th minute set up Rushton for his second goal of the match before the on-loan striker completed his hat-trick after nodding past a despondent Mullock following a good lay off by Jason Oswell.

Looking for redemption, Aberystwyth substitute Sion Ewart reduced the arrears with a late consolation goal to spark over exaggerated applause from the small travelling support who had witnessed their side being totally outclassed.

The Robins now go into their Europa League play-off semi-final at Bangor City with the confidence born of an unbeaten second phase and 13 goals in their last two games.

NEWTOWN: D Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sutton, Price, Edwards, Fletcher, Kershaw, Mitchell, Rushton, Boundford. Subs: Wells, Oswell, Perry, Cadwallader, Evans, J Jones

Att – 327