Saints prevail in 10 goal thriller

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Bala Town 4

TNS 6

TNS signed off another all dominant league season with victory in a 10 goal thriller at Bala Town.

Bala went into the game having never beaten TNS but led on six minutes when Ian Sheridan raced onto Jordan Evans’ long ball to fire past Andy Wycherley.

TNS were soon level with Adrian Cieslewicz beating the offside trap to net on 11 minutes before Steve Saunders released Ryan Brobbel to fire the Saints ahead.

The frantic pace continued and moments later the hosts were awarded a penalty following a foul on Anthony Stephens whose spot kick was saved by Wycherley.

Bala levelled on 37 minutes with Sheridan completing his brace and two minutes later regained the lead with a second penalty of the day as Stephens made no mistake.

TNS were back on terms before the break when Scott Quigley wriggled his way through the Lakesiders defence before lobbing Ryan Goldston from 25 yards.

The second-half was less than a minute old when Cieslewicz released Spender on the right to cross for Quigley to glance TNS into the lead.

The Saints pulled away as Robbie Parry lashed home the Saints 100th goal of the season before Quigley completed his hat-trick.

To their credit the Lakesiders had the final say when a frantic goalmouth scramble saw Wade, Stephens and Stuart Jones denied before Dave Thompson drilled home with eight minutes remaining.

TNS: Wycherley, Spender, Baker, Saunders, Pryce, Marriott, Edwards, Parry, Ciewslewicz, Brobbel, Quigley. Subs: Harrison, Matthews, Routledge, Darlington, Draper, Ashworth, Hughes-Jones.

Att – 258