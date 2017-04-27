Llanidloes raise the ‘Barr’ to rout outclassed Robins

Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League.

FRANCIS Barr led the rout as Llanidloes Town ran Newtown ragged in a 7-1 victory in the Welsh Beef and Lamb Mid Wales Under 19s League.

Barr struck four goals and was joined by Josh Jones, Will Denham and Gavin Cross in completing the rout while Rhys Morris netted a consolation for the Robins.

Elsewhere goals from Harry Gathwaite, Dave France and Huw France earned Llanfyllin Town a 3-0 win at home to Machynlleth.

Meanwhile Llanfair United booked their place in the final of the Llanidloes Town League Cup with a 2-0 semi-final victory at Llanidloes Town sealed by Josh Astley and an own goal.