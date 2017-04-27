Llanfyllin edge spoils as Berriew slip to home loss

J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

LLANFYLLIN Town kept alive their title bid with a 2-1 victory at Berriew Reserves in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Khyam Whyton and Matthew Evans strikes cancelled an own goal as the Magpies remained in contention.

Elsewhere Caersws Reserves held Morda United to a draw following a goalless stalemate at the Recreation Ground which saw the Bluebirds bounce back from a midweek defeat at home to Berriew Reserves.

Josh Gethin, Ryan Jenkins and Ben Roberts goals earned the Rhiewsiders glory in a comfortable 3-0 win on Thursday.

Meanwhile Alex Wilson starred with a hat-trick as Newtown Wanderers kept alive their own promotion bid in Mitsubishi Division Two with a 7-3 victory over Llanfechain.

Neil Lloyd-Jones added a brace while Stafford Jones and Dafydd Evans strikes completed Wanderers' tally while Llanfechain replied through an own goal and Rob Edwards double.

Meanwhile Welshpool Town Reserves claimed bragging rights in their town derby at home to Waterloo Rovers Reserves with Luke Weaver and Tom Anderson completing a 2-0 win.