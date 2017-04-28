£2k cigarette raid on Guilsfield shop

The scene at Guilsfield Costcutter on Tuesday morning.

THREE men targeted a village shop on Monday evening, and stole up to £2,000 worth of cigarettes.

Police were called to a break in at Costcutter in Guilsfield, where the men had forced there way in before rading the cigarette stand and fleeing.

Dyfed-Powys Police quickly attended the scene, and the store was shut on Tuesday morning as forensics teams arrived.

Nick Bradley, who took over the shop last year, said it is the first time it had happened since taking over, and admitted it was unfortunate for such a nice, quiet village.

He said: “They came in about 10 to 12, broke in, and took a load of cigarettes.

“We don’t keep an awful lot in the store, because they are a target for thieves, but it was in the region of a couple of thousand worth.

“It is the first time here in Guilsfield we have been targeted, we’ve been hit in other stores, usually for cigarettes as well.

“It is a lovely quiet village, and you don’t want things like this happening.

“You don’t expect it around here, but this is the game you are in.”

Mr Bradley said his security systems were already tight, but would be stepping things up as police continue to investigate.

He added: “Our security with CCTV is good anyway.

“We may have to re-think about the door, but if they want to get in, they will somehow.

“We just have to hope it doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a burglary that occurred in the Costcutter store in Guilsfield, Welshpool at around midnight on Tuesday April 25.

“Officers attended the scene, and extensive enquiries were conducted overnight.

“A large quantity of tobacco products were removed from the store.

“Three men are believed to have left the scene in what is described as a small blue hatchback type car.

“Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the vicinity or anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 001 of March 25. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling: 0800 555111.”