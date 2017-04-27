Jenkins double is enough for Guils

Huws Gray Alliance

Llanfair United 0

Guilsfield 2

ADAM Jenkins struck twice as Guilsfield took the end of season derby honours at Mount Field.

Hosts Llanfair went into the game knowing their fate out of their hands with a bottom four finish meaning their Huws Gray Alliance status would be decided at the end of the season.

United will depend on one of the clubs applying for promotion from the three third tier leagues failing to meet ground criteria as results elsewhere ensured themselves a 13th place finish and first in line for a reprieve.

Guilsfield began the match on top and took control with Jenkins firing a warning shot at the hosts Chris Brown following a good flick on by Aeron Edwards on 18 minutes.

United almost opened the scoring three minutes later only for Ryan Davies’ header to be be blocked on the line by Sam Litchfield

Playmaker Jake Cook tormented the home defence throughout the first-half and should have broke the deadlock on 34 minutes only to blaze over the bar from close range.

However the Guils led just five minutes later when a goalmouth scramble following Cook’s corner fell for Jenkins who made no mistake.

Guilsfield continued to attack with Edwards volleying over the bar before Jenkins completed his brace with the last kick of the half after seizing upon a loose ball to sidefoot past Brown.

United started the second-half much brighter and came close to reducing the arrears when James Davies lobbed ex-Mount Field favourite Lee Andrew in the Guils goal only to see his effort dip just over the bar.

United found clear cut openings all the rarer as the second-half progressed with a volley from Paul Griffiths late in the game representing the hosts final chance of the game as their Huws Gray Alliance season, and perhaps tenure, came to an end.

Manager Rhys Stephens said: “It was a difficult game for us following the disappointment of the previous week.

“Guilsfield were worthy winners and took their chances when they came along.”

LLANFAIR: Brown, M Jones, A Hughes, R Davies, Andrew, Spencer, Astley, Vaughan, B Jones, A Hughes, J Davies. Subs: D Jones, T Evans, Griffiths

GUILSFIELD: Andrew, Cathrall, Richards, Rogers, Ford, Litchfield, Jenkins, Leonard, Edwards, Jones, Cook. Subs: Bromley, Irvine, Garthwaite, Barton, Littleford.