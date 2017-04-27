Haycock hat-trick seals Churchstoke a place in final

ER Jenkins Cup

JOE Haycock led the Churchstoke fightback with a hat-trick in a 4-2 semi-final victory over Borth United to claim their place in the ER Jenkins Cup Final.

Having pipped the visitors to promotion just a week earlier, Churchstoke went into the tie as favourites but trailed when Liam Berner’s 30 yard blast gave Borth the early lead.

However the hosts were back on terms on half-time with Neil Yapp firing home a 20 yard free-kick.

Borth started the second-half on top and regained the lead when Liam Lewis volleyed home a Ryan Davies cross from the right wing.

Churchstoke were not to be denied and a second-half hat-trick from Haycock ensured victory and a final date against Aberystwyth University in Llanidloes on Friday, May 5.