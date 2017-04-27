Hay lift title with derby triumph

Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South)

HAY St Marys Reserves were crowned Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) with a 2-0 derby victory at home to local rivals Brecon Northcote.

The Saints secured the title courtesy of early goals from Matty Tong and Keigan Powell and despite pressure from the Stags the hosts held firm to be crowned league champions.

Talgarth Town sealed third place with a 3-1 win victory at Builth Wells Reserves with a Harry Sharman double and Alex Simmons strike cancelling Luke Evans’ reply

Presteigne Reserves and St Harmon shared the spoils in a goalless draw while Llandrindod Wells Reserves and Rhayader Town Reserves scrapped out a 2-2 draw.

Ryan Sims and Joe Wheeler netted for the Spamen but Keegan Bradley and Scott Oxford strikes ensured the Red Kites a point.

Earlier in the week Rhayader overcame Builth Wells 3-1 with a Jamie Evans double and Alan Samuel strike cancelling an opening goal from Shane Claridge.

Elsewhere Rory Brown’s brace inspired Penybont to a 4-2 win at St Harmon with Jake Bufton and Ian Brown goals cancelling replies from Liam McKay and Steve Hughes for the Swifts.