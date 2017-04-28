Welsh Conservative leader shares hopes for Mid Wales in visit to Newtown

THE Welsh Conservative Leader is hoping the party will continue to make Powys a blue stronghold in the upcoming Powys County Council (PCC) elections.

On a visit to Newtown to back the 27 Montgomeryshire candidates, Mr Andrew RT Davies spoke to the County Times about his hopes for the upcoming election.

And with the surprise announcement of the upcoming general snap election, political parties will be busier than ever out campaigning.

“What the Conservative party does that others don’t, is that we work 365 days a year,” he said.

“Other parties turn up at election time, but we do more than that.

“The Conservatives in Powys have shown, through Glyn Davies, Russell George and Chris Davies is that they are pro-active for the local community.

“They will fight for the community, they are well known in the community, and we want to continue that in the local elections.

“And general election wise, it is an opportunity for the country to cast their vote, and go for a stronger leadership.”

Mr Davies visited shops and consituents in Newtown, just days after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a snap election.

She was interviewed last year saying she wouldn’t call an election, but Mr Davies has backed her decision.

He said: “It wasn’t a quick decision it was one she has thought about.

“And due to the parties frustrating Brexit she has called it.

“It is a chance for people in Powys to vote back in Chris and Glyn Davies, to continue the work they have been doing.”

47 candidates across Powys will sit for the Conservatives, a record number for local elections.

And the leader believes the consituents can have confidence in the Tories delivering at County Hall.

He added: “The funding formula is a big thing for Powys, and under Labour they have been given the lowest settlement from the Welsh Government for many years.

“But we want to change that, and with a record number of candidates we will fight tooh and nail for more councillors, and press for a better deal.

“We won’t set targets, but we had the official launch in the Royal Oak, Welshpool, two weeks ago with over 100 people attending.”

Two other issues raised by the leader, were tackling problems with business rates in Powys, and how the county can benefit from the Newtown bypass, after its completion in late 2018.

He added: “One thing we will fight for is business rates.

“We don't want £15,000 businesses paying business rates, we want the high streets to be full, Welshpool, Newtown, all towns in mid Wales.

“And that is why we will fight, we always fight not just at election time.

“Another key issue is the bypass, that is a big one and is coming along well.

“It needs to be marketed properly, because it is a massive thing around here, and can be of huge benefit to Newtown.”