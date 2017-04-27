Bishops Castle Community college could be in tune for a big payout after gold find

A BORDER town school and a piano tuner from Newtown are to share an unspecified reward for their part in the discovery of the biggest hoard of gold sovereign coins ever found in Britain.

In November last year, Martin Backhouse, was taking apart a piano at Bishops Castle Community College, when he came across the rare coins, which could be worth up to £350,000.

Mr Backhouse, 61, who then found the “gob-smacking” stash, initially believed the carefully-wrapped cloth packets were bags of “moth repellent.”

He said: “As soon as I started lifting out the keys, I thought, uh-uh, what’s this underneath the keyboard?

“I was so shocked, and a little concerned at the time.

“I went to get the headmaster, and he had worry written all over his face.

“You just don’t expect to find things like this when you open up a piano.”

In total the find amounted to 913 coins, found neatly stacked in dusty hand-stitched packages and pouches, all beneath the instrument’s keyboard base.

Ruling the hoard to be treasure at an inquest last Thursday, Shropshire Coroner John Ellery said: “We simply do not know how they came to be concealed.”

Despite an international media appeal, the identity as to who put the cash in the instrument - and why they did so - remains unknown.

Experts from the British Museum found the coins ranged in date from 1847 to 1915, consisting of 633 full sovereigns and 280 half-sovereigns.

The coins were found to be 91.7 per cent pure gold, with the majority dating from the reign of Queen Victoria.

The hoard itself - which is yet to be formally valued - is now being held at a secure location, while the piano will be returned to the school

However, the British Museum’s Peter Reavill, shedding some light on its potential worth, said: “There’s a substantial amount of money there - enough to buy a house, so equivalent today to about £350,000.

“That’s not to say it’s worth that today, but that’s its spending power.”

For 33 years, the piano was previously owned by Graham and Meg Hemmings, formerly of Saffron Walden, Essex, who used the instrument to teach their children music - and were entirely ignorant of its secret cargo.

The couple, who moved to Shropshire in 2015, then donated the upright Broadwood and Sons-made piano to Bishops Castle Community College, last summer, which then decided to have it tuned.

Mr Backhouse, slit the stitching with his penknife. He and the headmaster then moved the 6kg (13.2lb) hoard into the school’s safe and rang the coroner.

Mr Backhouse and the school could now potentially be in line for a windfall from the hoard’s sale.

Asked if it ever crossed his mind to keep the money, he said: “No - I could have quite happily swapped them a brand-new piano for that one.

“But that would not have been right or proper.

“As it was gold, I thought that the school needs it just as much as I do, knowing the problems with the pianos in their school.”

Any money would go to his children, he said, adding he may retire early.