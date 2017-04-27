Another Newtown mum has raised issues with Shrewsbury Hospital after stillbirth in 2013

ANOTHER mother who lost her daughter after she was delivered at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has slammed the staff there.

Katie Wilkins, from Newtown, gave birth to Madison in 2013.

She was a stillbirth, and since then she and partner, Dave Jackson have gone on to have two other children.

However she has spoken to the County Times about the lasting effect of the treatment she received, and how a post mortem concluded the death was ‘unexplained.’

She said: “I went in on the Saturday, and I wasn’t ready so was told to come back on the Monday.

“I was already overdue and because I was too quiet and didn’t speak up I was ignored.

“Between Tuesday and Wednesday I was left for 15 hours, no-one came to see what I was like, or how I was doing.

“They then discovered my baby had no heart beat, and all of a sudden a room became available.

“I was told I would have to have an epidural.

“My drip was leaking, the attitude of the staff was awful, it was terrible.

“My baby had died, and I was told I was going to have to have a still birth, it was horrible.”

A review took place into the death, and Katie added: “It was hard, I just had to leave her in a basket and leave, I was 17 at the time and it was a horrible experience.”

Alongside the charity Sands, Katie had to have Madison buried in a grave in Shrewsbury, with 16 other babies.

After the whole incident, she was promised that things would change.

A review into services at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has now been called by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, following a ‘cluster’ of baby deaths.

No inquest took place, and a post mortem said the death was ‘unexplained.’

She added: “The Post Mortem said the cord had wrapped around her neck twice, but that wasn't what caused her death, it was stated as unexplained.

“We were promised changes would be made, but they haven’t at all.

“We welcome the decision to call a review, something needs to change.”

The whole incident had lasting effects on Katie.

She has since suffered from depression and anxiety.

In response, Jo Banks, women and children’s care group director, said: “Whilst we cannot comment in detail on individual cases, I can confirm that this sad incident was investigated and the findings were discussed with Madison’s family at that time.

“The death of a baby is the most terrible tragedy imaginable and we are aware that recent media coverage may lead to people having questions or concerns.

“If the family would like to discuss this matter further, we would encourage them to get in touch with us through our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on: 01743 261691.”