Rescue for Radnor and Brecknock Young Farmers in arson hotel

OVER 120 Powys Young Farmers were caught up in a suspected arson attack at their hotel during the annual YFC convention in Torquay.

Members of Radnor and Brecknock YFCs were evacuated from the Bancourt Hotel when a fire broke out in the basement bar during the early hours of Sunday, April 23.

YFC members, many in fancy dress from the previous evening’s party, were left stranded without their belongings while fire crews tackled the blaze until 4am.

They spent the night at the nearby Riviera Centre, where many of them had been taking part in competitions earlier that day during the convention.

Among the 80 people inside the hotel when the fire broke out was Knighton YFC member Matt Price, who was woken by a stranger and taken out of the hotel through clouds of smoke.

He said: “Young farmers were evacuated from the hotel and sent to the Riviera Centre to sleep for the night.

“Police and fire personnel investigated the scene and young farmers were cleared of having anything to do with the blaze.

“National YFC got bedding, food and clothes for us and paid for everyone to have a different hotel for the remainder of the weekend.

“All Radnor members were accounted for and nobody was harmed.”

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs also set up a helpline for concerned relatives and friends trying to contact their loved ones, with a number of guests initially being unaccounted for.

Heather Black, NFYFC’s Chairman of Board of Management, said: “We are pleased to say that all our YFC members and the hotel staff are safe and well.

“The Riviera Centre has been brilliant in letting our members stay over in the Centre and providing refreshments for them.

“Torbay Council provided emergency supplies so everyone had a sleeping bag and Arley Medical Services have been supporting members.

“It has been a real team effort between the Torquay community and YFC.”

Three people received minor injuries, but police say the fire could easily have been fatal and are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

Detective Sergeant Andy Penhaligon from Torquay CID said: “We are treating this incident as arson. Fortunately there were only three minor injuries but this reckless and purposeful action could have had far more serious, even fatal, consequences.

“Further enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the fire and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity or individual in or around the hotel at the time of the offence to contact us.”

