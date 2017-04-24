Boy, 14, asked to get into stranger's car in Welshpool

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was asked to get into a stranger's car in Welshpool.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Saturday, April 22.

The boy was walking from Salop Road to Erw Wen when he was approached.

The car is described as being a silver Skoda estate.

The man, who asked the boy to get in to the car twice, is described as being white, in his mid-20s, with dark hair and some facial hair.

The woman in the car is described as white with grey hair.

Dyfed-Powys Police would urge anyone with information that can help officers with their enquiries speak to Welshpool Police by calling 101, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111