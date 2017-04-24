Legal challenge to plans to close Builth and Llandrindod High Schools

ANGERED parents fighting the merging of Builth Wells and Llandrindod High Schools are fundraising to cover the fees for a legal challenge.

Since Powys County Council announced plans to close the two schools in 2018 and re-open them as one school across two campuses, it has been met with strong opposition from both communities.

The Keep Builth High School Open action group believed there was grounds for a legal challenge to the decision, and put out a plea for a volunteer who would be eligible for legal aid to help set the wheels in motion.

Now that someone has come forward, the council has been informed that a legal challenge will be launched.

However, the group must stump up the first £2,000 of solicitors’ fees, which its supporters have already begun to make a dent in thanks to a crowd funding campaign.

A statement from the group said: “Following the council's decision to close Builth High School a legal challenge has started.

“The legal aid team want the community to fund the first £2,000 of fees and the legal aid will cover the remaining sum.

“If you feel strongly against the closure and would like to donate, it will be gratefully received. If the campaign is successful the funds will be put back into the community.”

So far donations have reached over £400, with a number of fundraising events planned. These include a race night at Builth Wells Rugby Club on April 29, at 7.30pm.

Solicitor to Powys County Council, Clive Pinney, said: “The council can confirm that it has received correspondence from supporters of Builth Wells and Llandrindod High Schools regarding a possible legal challenge.

“The council has responded to this correspondence.”

For more information or to donate, join the Facebook group ‘Keep Builth High School Open’, or go to the fundraising page.