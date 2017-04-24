Huge £900k boost for Radnorshire sawmill site BSW Timber

The new side loaders at Newbridge-on-Wye Sawmill.

A £900,000 investment in material handling equipment is coming to Newbridge-on-Wye Sawmill.

BSW Timber has started a major investment programme by commissioning eight new side-loader ‘Bulmor’ vehicles for the sawmill.

In a £900,000 contract with UK-based Briggs Equipment, the vehicles will be used to transport sawn timber on site.

Dave Burd, southern regional manager for BSW Timber Group, said: “We undertook a thorough evaluation of all the different manufacturers currently supplying the UK market and concluded that Briggs was the best partner for us.

“As well as ensuring driver safety the robustness of the vehicles’ design, together with features tailored to meet BSW’s requirements such as built in damage prevention, proved to be a winning formula.”

Kevin Young, BSW Timber Group purchasing manager, added: “BSW is demanding more from supply partners and the introduction of the side-loaders brings a new dynamic to materials handling for our company.”

Joe Moir, regional sales director-Scotland at Briggs Equipment, said: “We’ve been working with BSW for many years and are delighted to support the company with asset finance and full maintenance as part of this latest customised materials handling solution.

“The side-loaders have been fitted with a telemetry system to improve fleet management and have unique safety options to promote best practice and ensure a safe working environment at the Newbridge-on-Wye sawmill.”

BSW has invested more than £6 million into the sawmill over the past decade, making it the largest single-site sawmill in Wales, employing 148 staff.

BSW Timber currently produces over 1,200,000 m3 of sawn timber each year.