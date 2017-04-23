Telford man stole DVDs, games and televisions from Welshpool and Llandrindod Wells Tesco stores

A man who stole DVDs and televisions from Tesco in Welshpool and Llandrindod Wells had reverted back to his old ways after struggling with money, a court heard.

James Baker, 37, of Woodside, Telford, admitted three thefts totalling £633.42 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Rhian Jones, prosecuting, said the first offence, at Tesco Welshpool, was on September 6, 2016. Baker was seen on CCTV concealing Blu Ray and DVD box sets valued at £105 before leaving the store without paying.

On October 27, Baker repeated the tactic at the Llandrindod Wells store, stealing box sets to the value of £152 after removing their security tags.

He had returned to the store on January 12, this time stealing two Apple televisions and Xbox and Playstation games worth £376.42.

He was finally arrested in Stafford on March 1.

Ms Jones added that Baker had previous convictions for similar offences, the last of which was in 2012. He had also received a caution for shoplifting in February 2017.

Gareth Walters, for Baker, said the defendant had been struggling financially at the time and reverted to his old shoplifting habits.

He added Baker, who was previously in the armed forces, had recently started a new job and was now doing much better.

He was fined £240 for each of the three offences, and ordered to pay compensation to the value of the stolen items. He must also pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.