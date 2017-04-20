Eyes of Mid Wales football on Llanfair

Llanfair United face Guilsfield in their final game of the season at Mount Field on Saturday.

LLANFAIR United will not give up their fight against relegation which threatens far reaching repercussions throughout Mid Wales football.

United host local rivals Guilsfield on Saturday (2.30) knowing themselves unable to climb any higher than 13th following their defeat at Holywell Town last week.

However manager Rhys Stephens insisted the club had much more than local pride to contest on Saturday.

“We must keep on going, battle for every point and end as high as we can,” said Stephens. “We’ve seen in past seasons clubs from the third tier failing to meet criteria and therefore an Alliance club is reprieved.

“We must secure 13th place and hope that is the case this season and we will not be taking our foot of the gas as we do not want to fall further in the table.”

A bumper crowd is expected for United’s season finale and Stephens hopes his side can reward their supporters with victory.

“Our supporters have been fantastic this season and we hope we will have a good crowd for the derby on Saturday which is a massive game for the club,” said Stephens

Many other clubs will also have a stake on the outcome of Llanfair United’s fate.

Should all three third tier leagues provide a club which met Alliance criteria then even 13th place would not be enough for United to avoid a return to the first division of the Spar Mid Wales League.

This in turn would see one club relegated with basement side Montgomery Town relegated to the second division whose champions, Kerry and runners-up Churchstoke would bring the first division back up to its full quota of 16 clubs.

In turn this would also mean only three vacancies available in Spar Mid Wales League Two between four applicants.

Presently only Brecon Northcote of the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) have secured a top two finish required to be considered for promotion.

While Newcastle Emlyn of the South Ceredigion League need four points from their final three games to cement runners-up spot and secure promotion.

However this would leave either Talgarth Town of the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) or Trewern of the second division of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League left to sweat on the final remaining vacancy in Spar Mid Wales League Two.